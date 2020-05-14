Here’s some of what’s been done to protect America’s transportation system during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The safety of America’s airports, transit and rail systems is critical for consumer safety and the health of the nation.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the Department of Transportation has taken action to keep those systems open and safe, so they can come back strong.

“We’ve given out $28 million for the Jacksonville airport and $42 million for the Jacksonville transit, including $15 million to JTA,” Chao said.

That money, Chao said, has helped save jobs during the pandemic -- a major focus of President Trump, to ensure that the nation’s transportation system keeps rolling when life goes back to normal

In addition, Chao has spent time during the pandemic turning out YouTube messages to the nation’s transportation workers, giving them a pat on the back:

As far as airline refunds, in a typical month, the DOT gets about 1,300 consumer complaints about airlines. In the past month, the department has received more than 20,000 complaints.

The DOT has issued two recent enforcement notices reminding airlines what their obligation is for refunding passengers’ tickets, but passengers also need to know what their rights are.