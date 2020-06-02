Police officers injured as ‘I Can’t Breathe’ protests continue

For another night, protests rocked cities and communities from coast-to-coast over the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in police custody. Overnight Monday, American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction that overshadowed peaceful protests demanding justice after generations of racism.

At least five officers were shot, one in Las Vegas and four in Saint Louis.

LAS VEGAS: Authorities say an officer has been shot in Las Vegas and police are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said early Tuesday that the officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area.

SAINT LOUIS: The Saint Louis police chief said two of his officers were shot in the leg, one in the foot and the other in the arm. The chief said the officers were standing off to the side of a police line at a protest when they suddenly felt pain. The officers are expected to be okay.

NEW YORK CITY: The imposed late-night curfew for the City That Never Sleeps failed to prevent another night of widespread damage, including arrests after a break-in at the flagship Macy’s store in Manhattan, following protests over George Floyd’s death. The 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew announced Monday comes on top of existing coronavirus restrictions against public gatherings. But enough mayhem happened before the curfew took effect that Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that it would move up to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The destruction began after big crowds rallied in Times Square and Brooklyn on Monday afternoon and marched peacefully through the streets for several hours

LOUISVILLE: - Riot police firing tear gas have scattered a protest crowd in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. That came hours after Monday’s firing of the city’s police chief in the uproar over the early morning shooting death of a popular restaurant owner by security forces.

However, not all of the demonstrations were violent.

NASHVILLE: More than 60 National Guard soldiers put down their riot shields at the request of peaceful protesters who had gathered in front of Tennessee’s state Capitol to honor George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS: George Floyd’s brother made an impassioned plea for peace at the location where a white police officer put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing last week.

INDIANAPOLIS: Police and protestors stood side-by-side during a march near the governor’s home. The officers walked with them for a block. In return, the protesters left the area.