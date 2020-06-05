9 firefighters hospitalized as ship at JaxPort continues to burn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight of 120 firefighters battling a stubborn fire aboard a car-carrier ship docked at the Jacksonville Port Authority’s Blount Island Marine Terminal were hospitalized after an explosion. A ninth firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

The explosion occurred nearly three hours after firefighters responded to the fire Thursday afternoon. The ship, a Norwegian vessel called Hoegh Xiamen was carrying old and used cars and had been scheduled to leave Jacksonville.

More than 20 crew members on the ship during the initial fire were able to safely get off before the explosion occurred, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the blast happened with “crews inside fighting fire," Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers said.

Of the firefighters hospitalized, four were treated for burns, one was taken into surgery for injuries Thursday night and another firefighter has been in intensive care, News4Jax learned. Four of them were taken to the burn unit at Shands in Gainesville -- two by helicopter, two by ground transport.

All firefighters had serious injuries but were stable, Powers said.

“Burns take a lot time to heal," Powers said. “Please everyone, keep them in your prayers. They’ll need a lot of that.”

Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President Randy Wyse, who said he spoke to the injured firefighters after the explosion, said they have “a long recovery ahead of them.”

“This is one of the days we end up on a something like this and it’s one of the worst things probably in a career that you’ll ever do,” Wyse said. “One of the most dangerous things we do is shipboard firefighting and we train pretty heavily at it. You know, this is every day, this could happen.”

Firefighters were continuing to rotate in teams to contain the blaze while it burns itself out -- which could take days -- but they will not go back inside because it’s too dangerous. Water is being poured on the hull of the ship to protect the integrity of the ship and keep it afloat.

Specialized teams from the federal government and private industry will be coming in to help battle the fire and try to determine the cause.

Others are ensuring there is no fuel leak or other environmental contamination.

“At this point, we do not have any pollution from or spill associated with this fire but out of caution we are going to begin booming the vessel so that if there is any pollution at any point that we’ll be able to contain that spill,” U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun said.

The shipping company thanked the fire department in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those firefighters and their families who were injured during this response.”

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Blount Island terminal remains open during the fire, JaxPort announced in a statement.

“We are grateful for the quick response of our partner agencies and we are praying for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters who were injured while bravely fighting the fire, the healthcare workers who are treating them and the first responders who continue to serve on the scene,” JaxPort wrote. “A safety zone has been set up around the vessel and other cargo operations at Blount Island continue uninterrupted. Anyone working at Blount Island is asked to use extreme caution due to reduced visibility in the area.”