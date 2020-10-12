3-year-old burned after falling into scalding hot water at Yellowstone National Park

A 3-year-old suffered second-degree burns after falling into scalding hot water at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming Friday, the park said in a news release.

“The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature,” the website said.

The child was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with burns to the lower body and back.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the park said.

This incident is under investigation.

For more information, click here.