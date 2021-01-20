Couple dies of COVID-19 just hours apart while holding hands

SALINA, Kan. – A couple in Kansas passed away from COVID-19 just hours apart.

“They were just full of love and happiness,” Sharolyn Hoffman, daughter of Bret Stevenson, told KAKE.

Sharolyn Hoffman loved her father and his wife Carol.

“They got married later in life, after previous marriages, and so, I think they finally found their love match.”

Married for 9 years, the couple spent their time together celebrating life. But over Christmas, Bert and Carol came down with COVID-19, KAKE reports. They were both in and out of the hospital for nearly two weeks but the virus was just too much.

Together in life, Carol and Bert died just two hours apart, Sharolyn capturing this picture as they passed away holding hands together in death.

Kansas couple fights the coronavirus together, both leave a legacy of true love

The family plans a celebration this summer when they hope life will be a bit more normal.

