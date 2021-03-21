Fencing surrounding US Capitol coming down

WASHINGTON – The fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol started coming down this weekend, according to CNN. The barrier was erected after the Jan. 6 riot.

By Sunday, much of the fence was removed. The area is now filled with visitors, bicyclists and joggers. Some nearby streets have also been reopened to vehicular traffic.

For over two months, the Capitol resembled a fortress, with only staff, lawmakers and escorted guests allowed behind the barbed wire-laced fences.

This decision came sooner than expected, according to a memo from acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett.

“There does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing,” Blodgett’s memo said.

Ad

The Capitol Police will still be working in a heightened threat environment, according to an internal email from the department. The email says an increase in domestic violent extremism and the current political climate are the reasons for this level of security.

Congressional leaders are discussing a funding package to strengthen security, after the Jan. 6 attack exposed vulnerabilities. This package would cost $2 billion, according to sources involved in the discussion.

The plan would include a permanent barrier around the U.S. Capitol, according to one of the sources.