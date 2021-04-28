29-year-old woman killed after man who jumped off building landed on top of her

SAN DIEGO – The death of a 29-year-old woman in San Diego was something horrible, unthinkable, and tragic.

Taylor was on a date Sunday evening when police said a man jumped from the top of a parking structure and landed on Taylor, killing her, NBC12 reports.

The man who landed on her was rushed to the hospital, but died there. He hasn’t been identified by authorities. The man Taylor was with was not hurt.

