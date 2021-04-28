Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

National

29-year-old woman killed after man who jumped off building landed on top of her

KGTV

Tags: 
Freak Accident
,
29-year-old
,
jumped off building

SAN DIEGO – The death of a 29-year-old woman in San Diego was something horrible, unthinkable, and tragic.

Taylor was on a date Sunday evening when police said a man jumped from the top of a parking structure and landed on Taylor, killing her, NBC12 reports.

The man who landed on her was rushed to the hospital, but died there. He hasn’t been identified by authorities. The man Taylor was with was not hurt.

Watch the video above for more information.

**Friend remembers woman killed after man jumped from a structure and landed on her in San Diego (VIDEO: KGTV & CNN Newsource)**

Copyright 2021 KGTV, Handout Photos, McFarlane Promotions & CNN Newsource