Highlights from interviews with juror at Chauvin trial

In this image from video provided by ABC News/Good Morning America, Brandon Mitchell, a juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd shared his experiences of being on the jury during the trial and deliberations on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Mitchell is the first juror that deliberated inDerek Chauvin's trialto talk publicly. (ABC News/Good Morning America via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS – A juror who was part of the unanimous vote to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd has spoken publicly about his experience.

In a series of interviews, Brandon Mitchell described his experience during the nearly three-week trial. The 31-year-old basketball coach, who is Black, is the first member of the jury to speak publicly about finding Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

JURY DELIBERATIONS

Mitchell, plus 11 other jurors whose identities are protected under a judicial order, reached their decision April 20, little more than a day after deliberations began.

“I felt like it should have been 20 minutes,” Mitchell told gospel artist Erica Campbell on her podcast, where he first shared his story.

“It was pretty much, for the most part, it was straightforward," he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. "There were a few hiccups with, you know, terminology and understanding exactly what the instructions were for each case. ... For the most part, we got in, we got out. There wasn’t too much banter back and forth.”

He said they actually deliberated for about 4 hours. Mitchell said the jury began its work with an “icebreaker,” voting on whether to deliberate with their masks on or off; they chose off. After that, they handled each charge by taking a preliminary vote, then going around the room to let each person speak.

“We were going over more so the terminology that was being used and making sure that we understood exactly what was being asked,” he said. "I think the one juror that was kind of, I wouldn’t say slowing us down, but was being delicate with the process, more so, was just kind of hung up on a few words within the instructions. They just wanted to make sure they got it right.”

