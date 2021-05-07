5-year prison term for Hawaii psychiatric hospital escape

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, escaped hospital patient Randall Saito points to a guard as he sits in an inmate visitor's booth at San Joaquin County Jail before a scheduled court hearing in French Camp, Calif. Saito spent decades in a Hawaii psychiatric hospital for killing a woman and was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, May 6, 2021, for escaping from the facility in 2017 and flying to California before he was captured. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)

HONOLULU – A man who spent decades in a Hawaii psychiatric hospital for killing a woman was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for escaping from the facility in 2017 and flying to California before he was captured.

In November 2017, authorities said Randall Saito walked out of Hawaii State Hospital, where he was sent in 1981 after he was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the 1979 killing of Sandra Yamashiro.

After leaving the hospital, Saito called a taxi that took him to the airport, where boarded a chartered flight to Maui. He used an alias to arrange the flight and paid $1,445 cash for it, prosecutors said. Then he took a commercial flight to the Northern California city of San Jose, prosecutors said.

When he was arrested in Stockton three days after his escape, he had more than $6,000 in cash and fake Washington state and Illinois driver’s licenses bearing his photos with different names, prosecutors said.

Saito, 62, pleaded no contest to escape and identity theft charges in September.

He apologized at his sentencing and attempted to explain his actions. “I did not elope from the hospital just to have fun,” he said. It was the only way to prove he can function safely in the community, he said.

After months of pondering, “I reluctantly decided to walk," he said. “Your honor, the irony of having to commit a crime to prove that I was safe is not lost on me.”

Saito expressed what he said has been on his mind for a long time: “sincere and deepest sorrow” for the Yamashiro family's loss.

