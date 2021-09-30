Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile sought

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A boy was shot and wounded Thursday at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at Cummings School, Memphis police said in a statement. The school includes grades kindergarten through eighth, according to its website.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and authorities said they are looking for a second boy who they believe to be the shooter. They did not release the ages of either one.

Shelby County Schools said in a statement that the school was placed on lockdown and that parents have been notified.

Students and faculty were being moved from the school to a staging area, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed dozens of police cars outside the school.