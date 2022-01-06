Timeline: Looking back at Jan. 6 Capitol riot one year later

The nation watched the chaos unfold from their living rooms, and on their cellphones.

Jan. 6, 2021, will live on in the minds of many.

The nation watched the chaos unfold from their living rooms, and on their cellphones.

The images are now part of our national history - But let’s rewind, to see how it got to this point.

Nov. 3, 2020

Americans cast a record number of votes -- in person and by mail. The Associated Press wouldn’t declare a winner for another four days, and the electoral college would make it official a month later.

Joe Biden would be the 46th President of the United States of America.

President Donald Trump and his legal team filed a series of claims challenging the results. He continued to make those claims as his supporters prepared for a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C.

“I’m seeing it everywhere -- on Facebook -- everywhere,” one supporter said.

Jan. 6, 2021

Wearing Make America Great Hats and carrying Trump 2020 banners, a crowd gathered on the Ellipse near the White House.

Then at noon, Trump began a more than one-hour speech, repeating false claims about a stolen election, telling his supporters to never concede.

Ad

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol,” Trump said.

Before Trump was even done speaking, a group broke off and gathered outside the Capitol.

That first wave stormed the outer barricades just as Vice President Mike Pence walked to the House chamber.

Then at 1:05 p.m., Congress began meeting in a joint session to certify Biden’s win -- over the objections of some Republicans.

Trump ended his speech five minutes later and returned to the White House, and by 1:30 p.m., the rest of the crowd began marching toward the Capitol.

And then at 2:15 p.m., the mob breached the Capitol, breaking windows, climbing inside, and opening doors for others to follow.

Five minutes later, Congress adjourned and was evacuated.

Around this time, Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman -- badly outnumbered -- diverted protesters away from the Senate chambers.

Rioters flooded the Capitol rotunda, rummaged through Congressional offices and took selfies in the Senate chambers.

Ad

Many documented their time inside and the videos would eventually help identify and even convict hundreds.

At 3:15 p.m., an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt was shot by Capitol Police while trying to get into the Speaker’s lobby.

Fifteen minutes later, the White House tweeted the National Guard was on the way.

And just after 4 p.m., Trump shared a video on Twitter, saying “We love you. You’re very special” and telling those inside the Capitol to leave.

At 6 p.m., a curfew took effect, and dozens were arrested.

At 8 p.m., the Capitol was declared secure, and Pence reopened the Senate, saying “Let’s get back to work.”

The vote count continued into the early morning hours with Pence affirming the election results at 3:42 a.m. the next morning.

In addition to the woman shot by Capitol Police, three people died in separate medical emergencies.

A Capitol Police officer collapsed after fighting back protesters and later died.

Ad

Several other officers died by suicide in the months after the attack.