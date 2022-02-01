40-person brawl breaks out in Pennsylvania Golden Corral over steaks, reports say

A fight involving dozens of people at a Pennsylvania Golden Corral broke out after a fight over steaks, according to reports. (KYW, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)

BENSALEM, Pa. (KYW) – A fight involving dozens of people at a Pennsylvania Golden Corral broke out after a fight over steaks, according to reports.

On Friday night tensions flared into a fight at a golden corral in Pennsylvania.

Video shows punches being thrown and high chairs flying as a fight broke out inside the Golden Corral in Bensalem.

Bensalem police confirmed the brawl may have involved more than 40 people and happened following an argument among some customers.

But officers didn’t note what sparked the argument.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority.”

A former employee said his friend who works there at the restaurant was hurt.

“My friend, she’s in the video like trying to break it up and she told me she got hit by a table and her ankle got bruised up pretty bad,” Dylan Becker, former Golden Corral employee, said. “And yeah, it’s scary stuff. There were two parties in line waiting for steaks, somebody had cut in front and then started being picky and finicky about the steaks and taking too long. And then somebody else spoke up and said something I guess the other party didn’t like and it looks like it turned into an all-out brawl.”

Police are investigating, trying to figure out who instigated the fight. That person or persons could face assault charges.