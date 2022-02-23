Cyberattacks could affect U.S. amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major warning for U.S. officials and businesses to be on the lookout for cyber attacks.

This warning coming as Russia prepares for a likely invasion of Ukraine. FBI and officials with the Department of Homeland Security have put out the warnings.

The warnings indicate that if Russia invades they will likely target Ukraine’s infrastructure but U.S. entities involved with infrastructure could also be vulnerable.

News4jax spoke with Retired Admiral Bob Natter who used to command the U.S. Fleet Forces.

“We could be collaterally damaged if they have an attack directed at Ukraine only. There could be collateral overflow to that. And certainly, the Russians could attack us directly,” Natter said.

Natter pointed out there are multiple types of cyber attacks that could impact all aspects of life in Ukraine but also many in the U.S.

“It is just as dangerous because it can shut down water systems, shut down power plants. Shut down banking systems. It depends on what the attack is, how well we’re prepared to defend ourselves,” he said.

News4jax also spoke with local cyber security expert Chris Hamer.

Hamer said in reading updates on this warning it appears the threat is coming from the Russian state and state-sponsored actors, which are different from criminal hackers.

U.S. Officials have warned people involved with cyber activity in the U.S. to lower their threshold to report anything they notice online.

Hamer said that means the threat is more likely to things like infrastructure. And while it could hit the financial sector, it probably shouldn’t prompt any individual to make rash actions like taking money out of the bank.

“Taking your money out of the bank is not going to do you any good. You have less security taking out funds, holding your cash at home under a mattress. As long as it’s in a digital form in a bank it’s insured, protected. Even if the bank gets hit they’re not going to say oh you know they took 7 million dollars from this bank and we’re taking it out of your account. It doesn’t work that way,” Hamer said.