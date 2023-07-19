Hoover police have a hard time believing Carlee Russell’s kidnapping story

HOOVER, Ala. – People from around the world wanted to help find a 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler. Now, police are questioning Carlee Russell’s story.

Hoover police said Wednesday there is no evidence to back up the claim of a child wandering. Hoover police chief says cell phone data showed Carlee Russell traveled 600 yards during 911 call. “That’s six football fields.”

They also said Russell’s internet searches in the days leading up to her disappearance show “how to take money from a register without being caught”, the movie “Taken”, if Amber Alerts cost money and she also searched for bus tickets.

Police also reported that surveillance video show her walking down the sidewalk alone prior to her arrival home.

Here’s some background on the case: Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there, police said. Mother Talitha Russell told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but did hear Carlee Russell scream.

Here’s a timeline of events according to Russell and police:

Thursday

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven't located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch inside on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.