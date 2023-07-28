Alabama woman charged with 2 misdemeanors after confessing to fabricating kidnapping

HOOVER, Ala. – Days after authorities said an Alabama woman confessed to fabricating a viral story that she was kidnapped, authorities announced she was being charged with two misdemeanors.

Carlee Russell, 25, was arrested Friday and posted $2,000 bail the same day.

She was charged with false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident -- each carries a one-year jail sentence if convicted.

Russell disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler wandering beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle.

Russell told detectives she was taken by a man who came out of the trees when she stopped to check on the child, put her in a car and an 18-wheel truck, blindfolded her and held her at a home where a woman fed her cheese crackers, authorities said at a news conference last week. At some point, Russell said she was put in a vehicle again but managed to escape and run through the woods to her neighborhood.

Russell’s story gained national attention with images of the missing 25-year-old shared broadly on social media.

But investigators cast doubt on her story in a news conference last week. They said in the days before her disappearance, she searched for information on her cellphone about Amber Alerts, a movie about a woman’s abduction and a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee, departing the day she disappeared. Her phone also showed she traveled about 600 yards while telling a 911 operator she was following a 3- or 4-year-old child in a diaper on the side of the highway.

Five days after that news conference, the Hoover Police Department announced Russell had confessed to making up the kidnapping story.

Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, provided a statement on Monday saying there was no kidnapping.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side on the road,” the statement read, according to Derzis, who read it at a news conference. She did not leave the city and acted alone, the statement added.

Derzis said they are trying to determine where Russell was in the two days she was gone. Authorities said at a news conference Friday announcing the charges against Russell that they are still working to learn this information.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family,” Anthony said in a statement. “We ask for your prayers for Carlee, as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”