21-month-old Kentucky girl beats stage 4 cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky - More than three thousand thumbs up for sweet Molly Hughes in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She had the fight of her young life - battling stage four cancer... and the kiddo beat it, WBKO reports.

Molly Hughes recently underwent 15 months of grueling cancer treatment. It was just the end of January that she was celebrating the end of five rounds of chemo.

Now celebrating the call that Molly is cancer free!

"I just like fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged her for like five minutes," Chelsea Hughes, Molly's mother said.

Molly's mother said prayer helped her get through this.

"I believe that's what helped her. get through all this. with all the prayers she's heard and which can't thank everyone enough for. prayed for her. supporters us through all of this."

Molly will now start treatment to ensure that the cancer never comes back.

CNN, WBKO