25 dead horses found on Eastern Maryland property

HEBRON, Md. - Authorities in Wicomico County, Maryland, are investigating why 25 dead horses were found on a property Friday.

The tip came after a caller called WBOC-TV about the property. The station then flew its helicopter over the property and noticed the dead horses and many other horses that appeared malnourished on the property. The TV station then called the police.

Sheriff Mike Lewis told the TV station that his deputies had been called to the house numerous times in the past, but never for a call or complaint this extreme.

"Not a few times. Not a dozen times. But dozens of times over the years. And these horses have gotten out dozens of times and they have trampled people's flower beds and trampled their yards. There have been several near accidents with the horses in the roadway," Sheriff Lewis said.

