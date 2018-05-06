National

4.5 magnitude earthquake happens in the Gulf of Mexico

No Tsunami warning issued

By News4Jax.com Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service says a 4.5 magnitude earthquake happened in the Gulf of Mexico about 120 miles of New Orleans.

No Tsunami warnings were issued, the NWS determined there was no threat. The NWS even tweeted about the earthquake asking if anyone felt anything.

 

 

 

 

