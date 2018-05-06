4.5 magnitude earthquake happens in the Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service says a 4.5 magnitude earthquake happened in the Gulf of Mexico about 120 miles of New Orleans.

No Tsunami warnings were issued, the NWS determined there was no threat. The NWS even tweeted about the earthquake asking if anyone felt anything.

Apparently there was an earthquake a few minutes ago about 120 miles SE of Grand Isle or 160 mi SE of New Orleans. There is NO tsunami threat from this earthquake.



But we're curious... Did anyone feel it? #lawx #mswx https://t.co/hHg63A4jUm — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.