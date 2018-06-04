5-year-old sends a special message to her father who died

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After Chloe Williamson graduated from Pre-Kindergarten, she asked her mother if she could send a special message to her father so he could celebrate with her. She also wanted to send him a balloon as a gift.

Chloe's father, Ismail Williamson, died in August from a heart attack.

Chloe's mother, Alexcea DeBruce, videotaped her daughter sending the message with her graduation balloon and letting it float away in the sky after her speech to her dad.

In the video, you can hear the message to her father:

"I graduated today, so, if you send something nice, it will be lovely or if you blow me a kiss it would be lovely too," Chloe Williamson said to her father. "I'm going to give you this balloon cause I graduated. I love you daddy."

