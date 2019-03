CISCO, Texas - What a catch!

Brenden Rogers, 13, of Cisco, Texas, caught a 67.1 pound catfish in Lake Tawakoni on Saturday.

"What an amazing day yesterday. It was so exciting just watching this young man Brayden hold this huge fish that is the New Pending Lake and State Blue Catfish Record JR." Michael and Teri Littlejohn's Guide Service posted on Facebook.

Rogers donated the fish to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.