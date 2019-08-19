7th grader donates fair livestock winnings of $15,000 to St. Jude

HURON COUNTY, Ohio - A seventh-grader in Ohio is showing the world that you can be young and still make a difference.

Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums from the Huron County Fair, totaling $15,000, to help the hospital's research.

His school district posted the news on Facebook.

"A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all. WR 7th grader Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital today at the Huron County Fair large animal sale. His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives. Diesel, you are a hero!"

