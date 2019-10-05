Arkansas woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. - A traffic stop in Arkansas led to the arrest of a woman who was suspected of carrying meth in a hair bow.

On Sept. 24th, Jessica Bernice Kropp was pulled over for an expired registration. It was also discovered that her license had expired.

During a records check, authorities discovered Kropp had four warrants. During her arrest, the officer then discovered a bow in her hair that contained suspected meth.

The arrest affidavit which was published in the Baxter Bulletin says Kropp told the officer the meth wasn't hers.

A search of her purse found other drugs. She was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and having no liability insurance.

