5 officers injured in Houston shooting, officials say

HOUSTON - HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say at five Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

According to police, the officers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

