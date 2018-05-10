Burger King asked Wendy's to prom on Twitter

Asking a date to prom is getting more and more extravagant, and this #promposal might just take the whole cake.

A Burger King restaurant in Boston hilariously changed up their welcoming sign outside of the restaurant to ask the neighboring Wendy's if they'd go to prom. Burger King's social media account posted the adorable #promposal on Twitter.

While people on the internet were collectively rooting for Burger King, Wendy's Twitter account responded to anxious Burger King with just a few conditions.

Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

"Ok, but don't get handsy and we have to be home by 10," Wendy's tweeted back to Burger King. Wendy is a strong independent lady and she will not be taking anything from anyone!

Of course, Moon Pie jumped in to the conversation (because this is 2018 and brands love tweeting at each other), regretting not asking Wendy to the prom. She'll save a dance for you, Moon Pie, don't worry.

I knew I should’ve asked sooner — MoonPie (@MoonPie) May 9, 2018

