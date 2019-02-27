California firefighters remind drivers not to park in front of fire hydrants

ANAHEIM, Ca. - Firefighters in California are reminding drivers not to park in front of fire hydrants.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue posted four photos showing how they had to break through a car's windows to access the water inside the fire hydrant.

"Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees?" the post said.

They were clear to explain why the fire lanes are there.

"We posted this incident to illustrate and educate, not to humiliate anyone. In answer as to why break the windows instead of going under, over, or around the car... it doesn’t work. The hose needs a straight line out of the hydrant. We do not damage property unless it is needed"

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.