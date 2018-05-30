Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

NEW YORK (AP) - New guidelines recommend that U.S. adults begin colon cancer screenings earlier, at age 45 instead of 50.

The new advice was issued by the American Cancer Society on Wednesday. The lower age puts the cancer group out sync with recommendations from an influential government advisory group, which says screenings should start at 50.

Cancer society officials acknowledge the shift to 45 could cause confusion but felt strongly that they needed to act now.

The advocacy group was influenced by its study, published last year, that found rising rates of colon cancer and deaths in people younger than 50. Experts aren't sure why there has been a 50 percent increase in cases since 1994.

The guidelines are for men and women ages 45 to 75 of average risk for colon cancer; recommendations are different for people with certain conditions, like Crohn's disease, or a family history of colon cancer. The group endorses six kinds of screening exams, from inexpensive take-home stool tests performed every year to colonoscopies done every 10.

"All of these tests are good tests, and the choice should be offered to patients," said the cancer society's Dr. Rich Wender. "The best test is the test that gets done."

The same tests are recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a panel that reviews evidence and issues advice for a variety of screenings and treatments. It updated its colon cancer guidelines in 2016 and its next review isn't expected until around 2021.

That panel's recommendations drive what screening is covered by insurance under the Affordable Care Act, although 20 states have laws that link coverage to the cancer society guidelines. It's not uncommon for groups to have slightly different guidelines although those for colon cancer have been about the same for decades.

Most colon cancer occurs in adults 55 and older, and the good news is rates of cases and deaths have been falling for decades. Colon cancer, combined with rectal cancer, is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. This year, more than 140,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with it, and about 50,000 will die from it.

Doctors will probably look to specialty medical societies to sort out the different guidelines, said Dr. Marcus Plescia, of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. But it may take a little while before they offer clear advice.

Some experts have worried about pre-50 risks of colon cancer in some racial and ethnic groups, and at least one specialty society for gastroenterologists has urged screening of black adults starting at age 45.

Others argue that instead of lowering the age for routine screening, more effort should be put into getting more people tested. Only about two-thirds of people 50 and older have been following screening guidelines. "It's hard enough to get people to do it at all," Plescia noted.

Dr. Andrew Wolf, the lead author of the latest guidelines, said they considered and rejected that reasoning. "We should be able to do both," said Wolf, a University of Virginia internist.

It could be a complicated discussion. Not only do major groups now differ on starting ages, they also differ on how strongly they recommend various tests.

A group representing three professional societies of gastroenterologists said in 2017 that African Americans should start screening at 45, because they are at increased risk, but that others should wait until age 50. It also said the best tests are colonoscopies every 10 years or a test called FIT (fecal immunochemical testing) to check for blood in the stool every year.

The group gave lower rankings to other screening strategies, including CT scans every five years or a stool test that checks for both blood and DNA changes every three years.

By contrast, the cancer society said the tests are equally acceptable – though worrisome results on any test other than a colonoscopy need to be followed up with a colonoscopy.

“We do know that a lot of folks have distinct preferences when offered a choice,” Wolf said. “The best colorectal screening test is the one that gets done.”

While the overall costs and benefits of earlier screening remain unclear, the message that screening is important and can come in many forms is crucial, said David Weinberg, chairman of medicine at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia.

“The bottom line is that if you regularly participate in colon cancer screening, you have a reduced risk of getting and dying from colon cancer,” said Weinberg, who was not involved in the cancer society guidelines.

The qualified endorsement of screening at age 45 is reasonable and “will lead to a lot of discussion and investigation,” said Douglas Rex, a professor of medicine at Indiana University. He was lead author on the differing recommendations from the gastroenterology groups.

What happens now will be partly up to insurers. Some will not cover testing in younger patients right away, Wolf said. And some will cover stool testing, but refuse to cover follow-up colonoscopies for those with abnormal results, he said.

