'Case Solved': Detectives speak with 'Blue Bell licker', identify her as juvenile from Texas

HOUSTON - The young woman seen in the video licking Blue Bell ice cream and then placing it back into a freezer case is a juvenile and has been identified, according to Lufkin police.

The woman, who will not be named due to her age, is from San Antonio and is tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend's family.

"Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code," according to the post.

Police have not said if charges have been filed.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and remains under investigation.

