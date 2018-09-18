Homeless man charged with stabbing champion golfer found dead on course

AMES, Iowa - A criminal complaint says a top amateur female golfer from Spain died after being repeatedly stabbed by a homeless man at a course near her university campus in Iowa.

A complaint filed Tuesday charges 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder in the slaying of Celia Barquin Arozamena, who attended Iowa State University.

Barquin was found dead Monday morning in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Des Moines. She had stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck.

The complaint says Richards was living in a tent in a temporary camp near the golf course and that he had allegedly told an acquaintance about his "urge to rape and kill a woman."

Officers say Richards had several scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand. They recovered a knife in his possession.

___

8:20 a.m.

The women's golf team of Iowa State University has withdrawn from a tournament and returned to Ames following the death of a teammate, a champion player from Spain.

The Cyclones said on Tuesday that they pulled out of the East & West Match Play in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be with friends and family and to grieve the loss of Celia Barquin Arozamena.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Officers determined she was also assaulted.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain. She won a Big 12 title this past season and played in the U.S. Women's Open in early June, missing the cut.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed. Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.” - ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard



🔗https://t.co/NmFiYlvvOV pic.twitter.com/qHVaqFE2jS — Iowa State WGolf (@CycloneWGOLF) September 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.