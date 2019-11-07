Chicago police superintendent expected to announce retirement

CNN

(CNN) - After more than 30 years with the Chicago Police, Superintendent Eddie Johnson is retiring.

"It's time for someone else to pin these four stars on their shoulders," Johnson announced Thursday at a news conference, holding back tears. "These stars can sometimes feel like you're carrying the weight of the world. But I'm confident that I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent."

Johnson will continue to serve in the role through the end of the year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Johnson told reporters he wanted to spend more time with his family and added he started thinking about stepping down after a memorial service for fallen officers in September.

"Losing those officers was hard," he said.

But neither Johnson nor the mayor would answer questions about an ongoing Inspector General investigation, which was launched after Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car last month.

The police superintendent said he thought he felt ill because of a change in his blood pressure medication. He told Lightfoot that he "had a couple of drinks with dinner."

An internal investigation was opened at Johnson's request.

CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.

