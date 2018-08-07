Cleaning crew finds dead baby on American Airlines plane

NEW YORK - A dead fetus was found on-board a plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Tuesday.

A fetus is an unborn human baby more than eight weeks after conception.

The cleaning crew made the discovery at 7:30 a.m. while servicing the American Airlines flight that had arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday night, the New York Post reports.

The baby was reportedly found in the bathroom of the plane.

Article will be updated as soon as more information is available.

