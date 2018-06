JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer announced he has a few weeks to live.

Krauthammer is a columnist for the Washington Post and was a contributor for Fox News.

He stepped away from both of those roles last August to remove what he called a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. In his note, Krauthammer wrote that a recent test revealed that cancer had returned, and it was aggressive and spreading rapidly.

