Deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter at HS graduation, honors her father

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - Gloria Garza, who was brought to her graduation in a BCSO patrol unit, walked into the Alamodome Friday night with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar right by her side.

Deputies and the San Antonio Police Department’s Pipes and Drums Band led Garza underneath a draped U.S. flag, held on by the ladders of the Bexar County District 7 Fire Rescue and the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department.

The ceremonial law enforcement escort was not only to celebrate the 18-year-old graduating, along with more than 900 of her fellow classmates, but to honor her father and fallen BCSO deputy, Jesus “Jesse” Garza.

He was killed in a single-car crash nearly 15 years ago while responding to an emergency call. Gloria was 3 years old when he died.

Gloria plans to attend Stephen F. Austin University to study biology and become a neonatal doctor.

