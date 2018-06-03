Dog found dead after cross-country Delta flight, family wants answers

Neward, N.J. - A dog on a cross-country flight was found dead in its cage when the Delta Airlines plane landed at its destination airport on Wednesday.

Michael Dellegrazie and his girlfriend say their Pomeranian, named Alejandro, isn't just their pet, he's a member of their family.

The dog was in a kennel in the cargo hold of the jet on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Newark, New Jersey.

According to Delta, Alejandro was checked on during a stop in Detroit, Michigan and again two hours later. But, when the plane landed at its destination airport, Alejandro was dead and there was vomit in the cage.

Delta adds it is conducting a thorough review of the situation to find out why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn't happen again.

