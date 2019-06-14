Extremely rare blue lobster found at Cape Cod restaurant

EASTHAM, Mass. - An extremely rare blue lobster was found at a restaurant on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The odds of finding one of the beautiful crustaceans are about 1 in 2 million, Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar posted on social media.

"This was brought into us after being caught in the Atlantic. Stop in to see it in person!" the post read.

The restaurant says the beautiful creature will get a second chance at life.

Arnold's is keeping the lobster alive and plans on either releasing it back into the ocean or donating it to an aquarium, Fox 5 reports.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.