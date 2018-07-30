Great white shark caught by fisherman off Rhode Island beach

WESTERLY, R.I. - Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.

Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.

Lorello had caught the shark Sunday morning while squid fishing three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach.

The fish was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.

Lorello's photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have been shared over 23,000 times.

One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crewmembers approach it to send it back into the Atlantic.

Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has never experienced anything like this in his two decades as a fisherman.

"I've been fishing for 20 years," Lorello said, "but I've never heard of something like this." He said the shark "flopped around" as crewmembers figured out how to release it.

