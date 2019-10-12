Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans say multiple people were injured when a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency management workers tell the Times-Picayune that three people were transported to a hospital and there may be more patients.

The building is on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart streets.

Buildings near the collapse were evacuated.

Matt Worges, a student who was on the 23rd floor of the Tulane School of Public Health told the Times-Picayune that the noise drew his attention to the window.

"It looked like the concrete just slid from the top all the way down to the street," Worges said.

