Houston judge resigns over drug, prostitution allegations

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A justice of the peace judge in Harris County, Texas, resigned Friday over drug and prostitution allegations.

Justice Hilary H. Green was previously suspended without pay in July 2017 without pay over drug abuse allegations and other misconduct.

Green's attorney told our sister station KPRC in Houston that Green did admit to using cough syrup without a prescription for respiratory problems.

Court documents show Green's former boyfriend claims he and Green used the website Backpage.com to hire prostitutes on two occasions.

