How you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

Members of the South Florida Search and Rescue team search for survivors in the destruction left after Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, it brought 150 miles per hour winds, 14-foot storm surges, flash floods and heavy rains.

But news of this coming disaster also brought charities and volunteers to the scene to help with immediate rescues and long-term recovery. You can assist these efforts by clicking this link.

Community blood centers in the region are urging the public to donate. All blood types are needed along with platelet and plasma donors.

News4Jax teamed with the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts. If you were not able to call and donate during Channel 4's phone bank on the evening news, you can go to the Red Cross' website and make a donation online. You can also call 1-800-435-7669.

The Red Cross is also encouraging people to give blood. They report a critical need for both blood and platelet donations. You can make an appointment either online, through their blood donor app or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The not-for-profit blood center OneBlood, can be found in almost all of the counties in Florida and in the southern regions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. You can search for their blood drives here, or by calling 1-888-936-6283.

Lifesafe, which serves hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, provides an online tool to find a donor center or mobile drive near you, or you can call 1-888-795-2707 to make an appointment to donate.

