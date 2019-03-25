9 labor and delivery nurses in Maine expecting at same time

PORTLAND, Maine - The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is crowded... Nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.

They are all due between April and July.

The soon to be moms say it's been great to have so much support right at work.

The nurses will also be there for each other's delivery, proving the support was there from beginning to end!

"Something is definitely in the water here at Maine Medical Center on the Labor and Delivery Unit! NINE pregnant (8 pictured) nurses. Lots of baby friends being made this summer!"

