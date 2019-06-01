Man killed in Virginia Beach shooting had Jacksonville ties

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Robert "Bobby" Williams, a special projects coordinator for Virginia Beach's public utilities department, was one of 12 people gunned down at the city's municipal center.

Speaking to News4Jax, Williams' brother, Tim, who lives in Jacksonville, relived the tragic moment he learned of the mass shooting.

"This is one of those things you just never think you will be involved in," Tim Williams said. "You don't even think about it."

According to Tim Williams, his brother leaves behind a wife, two children and four grandchildren. His youngest grandchild is less than a year old. Two other siblings in Jacksonville, and another in Burleson, Texas are mourning the loss of Bobby. He was the patriarch of their family.

"He goes off to work and doesn't come home," Tim Williams said. "We are shocked and saddened by the loss and thinking and praying about his wife and kids right now and just cant imagine what they are going through."

Three victims of the mass shooting in Virginia remain hospitalized Saturday evening with serious injuries at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Wtinesses hid in offices and under desks during the gunbattle.

An official with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives said investigators have identified two .45 caliber pistols used in the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon, ATF regional special agent Ashan Benedict said all indications are that the guns were bought legally. He said one gun was bought in 2016 and the other was purchased last year.

Benedict said two other weapons were found at the gunman's home.

The gunman was identified as DeWayne Craddock. Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the Friday afternoon shooting at a municipal building. Craddock was killed in the ensuing gunbattle with police.

