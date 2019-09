SANTEE, S.C. - A group of hunters caught a massive American alligator in the Santee River on Sunday.

A Facebook post showing the alligator went viral on Facebook.

George Mourounas has received nearly 10,000 shares.

The massive reptile weighed in at a whooping 726 pounds and was 12 feet and 6 inches long.

"See ya later... 12'6" 726lbs @ Santee, South Carolina. Thanks to 301 Processing & Taxidermy, best in the business"

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.