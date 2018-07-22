Mattress Firm looking for 'Snoozetern'

Do you love taking naps and getting full nights sleep? Then, Mattress Firm might have your dream job. The company is looking for a 'Snoozetern' to test beds at its Houston Bed-quarters.

The main qualification is being "proficient in napping" at all times of the day. It's open to those 18 years of age or older. Qualified applicants should also be interested in exposure to different surfaces, textures and sleep positions. And, you must be able to edit short videos using software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro.

The deadline to apply is Monday, July 23. It is a paid, 20-hour-per week internship. Click here to apply.

Selected 'Snoozeterns' must be available to start snoozing in the Houston area beginning August 15.

