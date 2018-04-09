Mountain Dew is bringing back Baja Blast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People are already spending their weekends at the beach, and soon, you can cool off with a Baja Blast! That's right, Mountain Dew is re-releasing the popular drink for a limited time this summer.

The tropical-lime flavored beverage will be sold in bottles and cans starting April 23.

The reemergence is thanks to fans who flooded social media with #BringBajaBlastBack after Mountain Dew promised its return if there was enough demand.

"Summer's most wanted flavor is back, and it's all thanks to the tireless efforts of Dew Nation," said Chauncey Hamlett, Senior Director of Marketing. "We are overwhelmed by all of the love we saw on social media and other channels, so we worked hard to bring back MTN DEW BAJA BLAST. We're always listening to DEW Nation and we're excited to give them exactly what they've been craving."

This isn't the first time the company is bringing back the popular drink. Baja Blast returned to shelves during the summers of 2015 and 2016. It first appeared in 2004 at Taco Bell locations only, but found its way into stores in 2014.

