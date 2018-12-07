Nuns steal $500,000 from Catholic school, go gambling

TORRANCE, Calif. - Two nuns at a Catholic school in California are accused of stealing $500,000 in school funds and using the money on vacations and gambling.

Bank records show Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper and Sister Lana Lang of St. James Catholic School in Torrence had been embezzling from the school for at least 10 years, the Press-Telegram reports.

Kreuper, who retired as the school's principal earlier this year, handled all tuition checks and fees. She allegedly withheld some checks and deposited them into an account only she and Chang knew about.

While investigators found the two gave some of the stolen money back to the school, the rest was used for their "personal gain."

As Kreuper and Chang used the embezzled money for trips and casino gambling, they told parents of students the school was operating on a tight budget.

The report claims the archdiocese and the church are not pursuing criminal charges after the nuns expressed remorse.

