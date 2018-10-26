NYPD: Latest package sighting at Time Warner Center was false alarm

WASHINGTON - The New York Police Department says a report of two unattended packages at the Time Warner Center was a false alarm.

The NYPD had said it had evaluated the packages "as a precaution" on Thursday night.

CNN is located in the Time Warner building.

The building was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the media company.

The NYPD encourages people to "continue to say something if you see something" in a tweet.

