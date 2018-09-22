Ohio strip club loses liquor license due to food stamp fraud

DAYTON, Ohio - The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of Sharkey's bar after an investigation revealed undercover agents were able to buy drugs and lap dances using food stamps.

Investigators say during the five-month investigation, agents exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps for heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines, and lap dances.

According to a report on WHIOTV criminal charges were filed against employees and customers for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and illegal sexual activity.

This is the second adult entertainment business to lose its liquor license in Ohio this year.

