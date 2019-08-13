National

People are replacing baby formula with flour, returning it for cash, reports say

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Several reports have police investigating after people are reportedly buying baby formula and replacing it with flour, WCNC reports

Reports said that pricey formula had been tampered with and in some cases returned for cash. Somehow the products found a way back onto the shelves, reports said.

More Headlines

Parents reported their children becoming sick after drinking the formula.

"She was throwing up throughout the day, passing a lot of gas ... I just knew something was wrong," one mother told WCNC. 

The baby formula was purchase at Wal-Mart in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Police are investigating. 

Read more here. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.