Police in Missouri search cancer patient's hospital room for marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A video of police officers in Bolivar, Missouri, searching a cancer patient's hospital room for marijuana has been viewed more than a million time between YouTube and Facebook.

Nolan Sousley tells the Springfield News-Leader that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in June 2018.

In the video posted March 6 on the Tribe of Warriors Against Cancer Facebook page, three Bolivar police officers are seen searching through his bags.

Officers said they received a call that someone smelled marijuana coming from the room. They also said if they found marijuana they would just write a citation. No marijuana was found.

Since the video has gone viral, Chief Mark Webb, of the Bolivar Police Department, told the Springfield News-Leader that people have been calling the department and making threats.

In another Facebook post, Sousley said he is a cannabis user, but only uses THC oil in pill form. Citizens Memorial Healthcare, where the search happened, told the Springfield News-Leader that it couldn't comment due to federal privacy laws.

