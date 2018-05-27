New Jersey police officer punches woman, puts in chokehold on beach

WILDWOOD, N.J. - A viral video shows police officers in Wildwood, New Jersey, wrestling a woman to the ground and punching her in the head while she was lying on the beach.

The woman, who posted the video on Twitter, said the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

WFTX-TV in Philadelphia reports Emily Weinman posted on her Facebook page that she is underage and had alcohol on the beach when officers approached her. She says she passed a breathalyzer test and began to walk away. After some words, Weinman says she refused to give her name to the officers. At that point, she tripped and fell while backing away.

Weinman says she should have given her name and she was partly in the wrong because she was scared.

Click on the tweet to see the video (graphic warning).

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

