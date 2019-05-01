Proposed Texas bill would limit food stamp purchases on junk food

HOUSTON - A proposal in Texas aims to stop SNAP recipients from buying junk foods and energy drinks.

The proposal would ban people from using food stamps on energy drinks, candy, some chips and cookies, KSDK reports.

The bill, filed by State Representative Briscoe Cain, seeks to curb the spread of diabetes.

“At-risk Texans and families who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are often the most susceptible to diabetes and the serious complications associated with it,” Rep. Cain said, according to KSDK.

